Problems during Ashura

Since Muharram marks a historic importance among Muslims, as the Grandson of Holy Prophet (PBUH), Imam Hussain (AS) along with his companions was brutally martyred in Karbala. To pay respect to their sacrifices, 9th and 10th of Muharram are announced as public holidays across the country. With all due respect to the procession-marchers, I solely condemn the inhuman and murderous acts of bombing in the past and to ensure protection for our fellow people, amid security arrangements should be made.

On eve of Ashura, in addition to the security arrangements, pillion riding, cellular services and roads are blocked until the procession-marchers reach their destination. I understand that these arrangements are necessary to pay homage to the utmost sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions with solemnity and sanctity.

However, these temporary changes make a good misery for many of us. Temporary suspensions, for instance of cellular phones are arranged to avoid apprehensions of coordination of criminal activity but who knows these miscreants can use satellite phones or its all setup systematically earlier. I am not questioning my State authorities but being a civilian I will choose to speak out the flaws rather than suffer with my people. We don’t have any source to inform the authorities if something happens in the area where signals are suspended.

SYED ADEEL UR REHMAN

Karachi

