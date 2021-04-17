Problem is not in Cabinet but in its incompetent head: Shazia Marri

Central Information Secretary Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian and MNA Shazia Atta Marri has said that country is suffering from irreparable damages and loss due to the incompetence of Imran Niazi’s government and the problem doesn’t lie in the cabinet members but in the incompetent head of the cabinet.

She added that people of the country are feeling insecure financially and security-wise due to the policies of incompetent government. This she has expressed in a statement issued hereon today.

Shazia Marri said that selected PTI-led government is putting the country’s economic sovereignty at stake and State Bank of Pakistan will not be allowed to hand over to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under any circumstances.

She further said that Imran Khan Niazi promoted extremism for the sake of his politics in the country and today, we are suffering its bad consequences.

She emphasized that it is necessary to remove the incompetent government of Imran Niazi to save Pakistan from further dangerous consequences.