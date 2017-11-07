Probe against PPP leaders to be ready soon: Chairman

Observer Report

Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday affirmed that investigations against Pakistan People’s Party leaders will soon be completed.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said that NAB is interrogating former communications minister Arbab Alamgir and his wife Asma Arbab for possessing assets beyond known source of income and illegal allotments in Gwadar.

Similarly, former Balochistan Chief Minister Aslam Raisani is accused of illegal use of power and owning assets beyond means, and the cases are facing delay.

NAB chairman said investigations against all three leaders will now be concluded swiftly according to the law with the help of solid evidences. Iqbal said his first and foremost priority is to eliminate corruption from Pakistan, and ‘zero tolerance’ policy will be practiced.