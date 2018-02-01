Probe ordered against army personnel a farce: DeM

Srinagar

Rejecting the probe ordered by the government into the Shopian civilian killing, Dukhtaran-e-Milllat on Wednesday said that “Mehbooba-led government is enacting yet another drama to fool the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

In a statement, the secretary general of DeM, Nahida Nasreen said: “We want to make it absolutely clear that this is just another drama of these collaborators to befool the people and gain their sympathy.”

She said that on the one side the police registered an FIR into the killings and named the army personnel involved, and on the other hand the ally of the ruling PDP-BJP is imploring for the ‘genocide’ of Kashmiris. “It is a political gimmick of PDP and BJP,” she said.

“In the past, we have witnessed as to what happened to the cases that were registered against army in numerous massacres that they perpetuated in different parts of Kashmir,” Nasreen said, adding “The army personnel who were involved in different ‘massacres’ across Kashmir till date, have never been punished and were rather patronized by the state.”

Terming the probe ordered by Mehbooba Mufti as farce, Nasreen questioned that the state which has perpetuated and aided the “massacre” cannot buy justice to the victims

“We know the outcome of these probes and we don’t have an speck of hope that these probes will yield anything. First they murder and then they probe and then they will deliver justice. This is not possible!”

Nasreen appealed the people of Kashmir to maintain distance with these killers. "The people of Kashmir should maintain difference with pro-India parties. We should not have hope from them and should maintain distance with them. The more we get closer to them the more murderous they will turn," she said.