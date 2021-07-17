Probe launched after Afghan ambassador’s daughter abducted for hours in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The Minister of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that a thorough investigation has been lodged into the abduction and torture of the daughter of Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil in Islamabad.

Foreign Office Spokesperson while responding to queries regarding the matter said that the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad told the ministry that the daughter of the Ambassador was assaulted while riding a rented vehicle on Thursday.

“Immediately after this disturbing incident was reported, the Islamabad Police launched a thorough investigation,” read the statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities are closely in contact with the Ambassador and his family and extending full support in the matter.

While the security of the Ambassador and his family has been beefed up, law enforcement agencies are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice, the FO spokesperson said.

“It is reiterated that the safety and security of the diplomatic missions, as well as the diplomats and their families, is of utmost importance. Such incidents can and will not be tolerated,” he concluded.

Abduction Incident

Silsila Alikhil went to Blue Area to purchase a gift for her younger brother. When she took a cab for going back home, another man entered into the taxi after few minutes.

Reports said that when she protested with the driver over his act, the unknown man started beating her and issued threats to her. She lost consciousness while she was being tortured.

The abductors had thrown her in F7 sector with her hand and feet tied with a rope. After regaining consciousness, she took a cab to go to her home.

Her shoes, mobile phone are missing while male shoes were put on her feet.