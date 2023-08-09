Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said investigation into the railway accident, near Nawabshah, is underway and its final report will be compiled in a couple of days.

Explaining the reason behind the Hazara Express accident, the minister said that there could be two reasons behind the Hazara Express incident.

He said that a section of the railway track was damaged and two wheels of the engine were also jammed which resulted in the horrific Hazara Express accident. The problem in a rail top was the second reason of the accident.

Saad Rafique refuted the rumours regarding a piece of wood used in the track. He said there is no truth in the news regarding a wooden patch on the railway track. He said six railway officials have been suspended and Rs1.5 million compensation each is being given to the families of the deceased passengers.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Communication and JUI-F leader Maulana Asad Mahmood has emphasized on upholding the Constitution, strengthening democracy, and respecting the state institutions. Speaking on the floor of the House, he said JUI-F does not believe in demoralizing the state institutions and people working with them. He said we respect sacrifices of all the political parties for the cause of democracy and the constitution in the country.