Probe into ‘meeting’ with family of Sahiwal ‘encounter’ deceased directed

Islamabad

The spokespersons for the President House and Senate on Saturday rejected reports of calling and scheduling a meeting between President Arif Alvi and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani with the family of a man who was killed in the alleged Sahiwal encounter. “No meeting was set up with deceased’s family,” the President House spokesperson said. “The Punjab government has been tasked with investigating who brought the family to Islamabad,” the spokesperson added.

The Senate spokesperson also rejected the family’s claims of a scheduled meeting with Sanjrani and said, “The chairman did not call the family nor did we receive any request from them to meet him.” “We will ask the Punjab government for a clarification regarding this matter and apologise to the affected family if they faced any trouble,” the Senate spokesperson added. On Friday, Jalil, the brother of Khalil who along with his wife and teenage daughter was killed in an alleged encounter in Sahiwal on January 19, lamented he and his family were called to meet President Arif Alvi in Islamabad, however, after hours of waiting they were told the president is out of town.—INP

