Probe into alleged corruption in Nandipur power project ordered

Lahore

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday ordered an investigation into alleged corruption in Nandipur power project.

The accountability bureau directed the probe in light of a Supreme Court order to examine corruption allegations with reference to the findings of the one-man commission of former Justice Rehmat Hussain Jafri on the Nandipur power project.

The NAB chairman has ordered an investigation into the alleged irregularities in outsourcing of Nandipur power project.

As per a notification issued by the anti-graft watchdog, the NAB chairman has asked director general NAB Lahore to conduct the investigation.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered NAB to probe alleged corruption in the power project on June 7.

During the proceedings, the CJP asked how long the file related to the project would remain pending in the law ministry.

To this, the secretary energy told the bench, “Nandipur power project was established in 2005 to generate 525 megawatts of electricity. It was estimated to cost Rs22 billion but it went up to Rs58 billion due to delays.”

The CJP remarked, “A report prepared by Justice (retd) Rehmat Hussain Jafri regarding the project is present and we will look into allegations of corruption.”

The Justice Jafri commission was appointed by the Supreme Court in 2013 on a petition moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and then water and power minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.—INP