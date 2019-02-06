Probe in embezzlement of polio jobs demanded

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

Qualified and professional candidates of polio jobs have said that irregularities and nepotism has taken place in hiring the polio workers and monitoring officer at the subdivision of Landikotal. Talking to mediamen Dr. Ghafar Afridi on Wednesday said that he had bee applied for the post of monitoring officer and after the interview his name was also appeared in the final list.

He said that he received information that an irrelevant professional had appointed as the polio monitoring officer which was injustice with him. Some other applicants have also complained that embezzlement has occured in hiring the polio workers for Landikotal subdivision.

