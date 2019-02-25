Probe Ajit Doval to reveal truth on Pulwama attack: Thackrey

Observer Report

New Delhi

The chief of Indian extremist political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackrey called the Indian soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack “political victims” and said the truth would be revealed if the country’s National Security Adviser Arjit Doval was probed.

“If NSA Ajit Doval is investigated, then all the truth about the Pulwama terror attack will come out,” Thackrey was quoted as saying by the Indian media. The MNS chief said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shooting for a film at the time of the Pulwama attack. “Even after the news of the terror attack his [Modi’s] shooting continued. “

Speaking about the Indian soldiers killed in the attack and calling them political victims, Thackrey further said, “Every government manufactured such things, but it is taking place more frequently under Modi’s rule.

