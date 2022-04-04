Probationary ASPs meet IGP

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday said that young officers should strive to adopt modern policing, high professionalism and strengthen relations between police and people.

He expressed these views during a meeting with under-training ASPs at the Central Police Office here.

Rao Sardar Ali directed the trainee probationary officers to spend maximum time in field instead of sitting in offices during field attachments.

He said that policing comes from experience and learning so officers should work diligently during training, adding that the future belongs to IT based policing, so officers should pay special attention to learn new trends and skills.