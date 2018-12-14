Proactive approach by KP

GOVERNMENT of KP has started taking practical measures to

ensure expeditious and proper mainstreaming of formerly Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). A meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee, with Governor Shah Farman in the chair, decided to abolish FATA Secretariat, hold local and provincial elections in FATA areas in the first half of next year, recruit additional thirty thousand policemen for the area and focus on establishment of armament factories in Darra Adam Khel.

It is appreciable that the provincial government is moving firmly to complete all formalities for full and meaningful merger and at the same time is concentrating on policies and actions that could alleviate sufferings of the tribesmen. There are many issues and challenges but these can be addressed effectively if all concerned make concerted efforts for creation of necessary infrastructure and improvement of the existing one, creation of employment opportunities and setting up of both formal educational institutions and skill development centres in the region. It is mainly because of poverty and backwardness of formerly FATA region that its residents are lured to negative activities including trap of the extremists and terrorists, smuggling and kidnapping for ransom. Opening of the modern educational institutions would help bring about a positive change while development of infrastructure would not only improve interaction of its people with rest of the country but also help develop different spheres of life. As tribesmen have special interests in weapons and technical skills, establishment of ordnance factories and imparting of professional education would surely make a difference. Enrolment of thirty thousand youth in police would also contribute towards their engagement in positive pursuits. Industrial estates should also be set up in different agencies keeping in view availability of local raw material besides export of technically trained manpower.

