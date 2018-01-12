Pro-India parties exploit freedom sentiments

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that the pro-India Kashmiri political parties are well aware of the freedom sentiments of the people, but they deceive the masses by exploiting these sentiments.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The pro-India politicians stand exposed and their main aim is to get to power corridors.”

He paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri youth killed by Indian forces on Tuesday and said these brave hearts are facing a big power and sacrificing their lives to end the age-old slavery of their people.

He termed the killing of a civilian Khalid Ahmad Dar at Kulgam as very unfortunate and said that the puppet administration was equally responsible for such brutal killings.

The octogenarian leader said that Indian forces under a well-thought-out plan were carrying out bloodshed in the territory.

He rejected the statement of local police saying that they were acting as more loyal than the king.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Gilani telephonically addressing the mourners in Kulgam urged people to boycott the upcoming Panchayat elections.—KMS