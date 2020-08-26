Pro-freedom slogans raised at Muharram processions

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, forceful pro-freedom and anti-India slogans were raised during Muharram processions in different areas of Srinagar.

The Muharram processions were taken out in Gundi Hassibutt, Hassanabad and other areas of Srinagar. The mourners said that India was an occupier and had snatched their political future by the dint of military might.

Many people were arrested during the ongoing crackdown operations against the mourners in Gundi Hassibutt and other areas of the city. Police confirmed that at least two persons were arrested after videos surfaced on social media in which mourners were seen chanting pro-freedom slogans during Muharram processions. The mourners raised, ‘We Want Freedom”, “Down with India” and “Leave our Kashmir, O’ India oppressor” slogans.

Police registered a case and made arrests during raids on the houses of the mourners.

Meanwhile, Indian troops used brute force on a big Muharram procession in Zoorigund in Bugdam. The troops fired teargas shells, smoke shells and canisters on the mourners. They beat many mourners but could not stop procession. Scores of mourners were injured in the action by Indian troops.—KMS