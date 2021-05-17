Pro Football League before year-end if corona is overcome’

Strawberry Sports Management Chief Executive Haider Ali Daud has said that the best effort would be made to hold the first season of the Pro Football League before the end of the year if the corona situation was under control.

“We are determined to go for the inaugural season of the Pro Football League later this year provided Covid-19 situation became normal,” Haider said in a statement.

“I hope it will be a landmark event of the football clubs from all parts of Pakistan. It will help in club and game development,” Haider said.

“We have brought together 20 renowned football clubs from all parts of the country for the league which will be a regular annual feature,” he said.—Agencies