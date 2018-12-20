Pro export measure

ADVISER on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood whilst addressing a news conference on Tuesday unveiled the government’s plan to present a mini budget soon in which they intend to reduce duties on raw material in order to give boost to the country’s exports. Indeed our exports had remained stagnant over the last five years whilst some other countries in the region including Bangladesh’s exports stand more than double than us. Rising imports and decreasing exports also multiplied the country’s economic problems.

In this backdrop, the government decision to further reduce import duties on raw material is a step in the right direction to cut the cost of production and make the products competitive in the world market. We understand that the textile sector will be the major beneficiary and through this measure they will be able to retain their competitiveness amongst the regional countries. However, if the government is really interested to give a major boost to exports, it will also have to take some more measures especially reduce the prices of power keeping in mind the electricity prices that are granted to the industries in other regional countries. In its recent report, the World Bank has also warned the government against increasing power rates as a tool to address the fiscal deficit. By removing inefficiencies, maximum relief to both the industries and the domestic consumers can be given in power tariff. Then as the government is also considering bringing a trade and industrial policy, the major thrust should be on bringing innovation and value addition in products either industrial or agriculture. We are earning millions of dollars in export of mangoes and citrus fruit but these could easily be doubled by just bringing value addition in them. Instead of only exporting fruit, we should make products out of them such as packaging their dried slices can bring a good return. There are no two opinions that by increasing exports and remittances, the government can achieve the goal of self-reliance and get out of the current debt trap. With the right kind of interventions and extending incentives to both the agriculture and industrial sectors, the target can be achieved in a matter of few years.

Share on: WhatsApp