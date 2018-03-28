Prize distribution held at Postgraduate College H-8

Zubair Qureshi

Certificates, medals and trophies were presented to the students Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 at the annual prize distribution ceremony here on Tuesday in recognition of their hard work and academic achievements.

Students’ achievements in sports were also recognized. Director General Federal Directorate of Education Hasnat Ahmad Qureshi, was the chief guest on the occasion. Ms Amber Sultana (Director Colleges), principals of various colleges and parents too were present on the occasion. The chief guest Hasnat Ahmad Qureshi gave away the prizes to the students who have won medals and trophies in different sporting events.

While speaking on the occasion, Director General Mr Hasnat Ahmad Qureshi appreciated the efforts of the students who achieved excellence in their academics and co-curricular activities.

At the end, Principal of the college Prof Muhammad Ali Siddiqui briefed the chief guest about the college’s academic achievements and co-curricular activities. He thanked the guests and the DG for gracing the occasion.