Prize distribution ceremony of craft competition

Rawalpindi

The first ever craft competition organized by Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) under banner of Talent Hunt Craft Competition, different of its kind, with the motive to mobilize and encourage the artisans, proved venerable for young artisans of the region

Senator Najma Hameed and legislator from Punjab Assembly Lubna Rehan Pirzada flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed participated in prize distribution ceremony.

The artisans from different fields like modern art, wood carving, zari work, stone carving, motikaari, embroidery, Multani glass work, paper machine, doll making, gabba making, truck art, pottery making, glass work and many others which were adjudged by Ex-ED Lok Virsa Khalid Javed, Saleem Ullah and Zobia Sultana.

The artisans who won the competition included Hina Kaleem, Shazi Khalil,Saira & Shireen, Marium Mushtaq, Samra Hassan, Irsa Iftikhar, Syeda Noor ul Ain, Nida Tahir, Attiqa Gulfraz, Sajida Ishfaq, Yumna, Mahnoor, Attiqa Noor, Aziz ur Rehman, Neelam Sadrdar, Mohammad Jawad Ahmed, Nasir Hafeez, Saba Imran, Irfan Ghulam Nabi, Mohammad Ahsan, Ghulam Hussain, Sadaf Nisar, Bushra Pasha, Hina Tahir, Tanveer Bibi, Shaista, Ambreen Fatima, Ijaz Mughal, Inam & Ibrahim and Robina Zufiqar. Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, Senator Najma Hameed said that the work of artisan was recognized by the government which was appreciable.—INP