Rawalpindi

Annual prize distribution ceremony of deaf and dumb children was held at government Secondary School of Special Education here on Sunday.

Shaista Naz Senior Teacher, Sir Syed Academy College of Special Education Rawalpindi was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, she said with the dedication and hardwork of the teachers of special schools, these special children were being groomed in a better way and they would certainly become useful members of the society.—APP