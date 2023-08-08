Prize bonds are touted to be sold investments as masses buy bonds with different denominations. The system is backed by National Savings under the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and it remained operational for decades and is still considered an incredibly safe form of investment.

Prize bonds have a lucky draw after the interval, and winners receive huge cash prizes. The government issued the scheme to generate funds, and for individuals, it is the best way to keep money, without fear of losing original value.

How Prize Bond Works, and Is It Worth Buying?

Prize bonds are like buying a lottery ticket, with aim to win the top prize, except in case you don’t win, you still don’t lose the original amount spent on a specific bond.

Every 3 months, State Bank draws lots to see if any prize bonds win any money. If you bag the prize bond, you can simply cash in your prize bond.

In case, if you do not win anything, you can either wait for the next draw or simply turn in the prize bond to the bank in exchange for the cash you paid for it.

Prize Bond Schedule starts on January 01, 2023, till December 15, 2023. Bonds are available for denominations of Rs100, 200, 750, 1500, 7500, 15000, and 40000.

Prize Bonds Draw Complete Schedule 2023