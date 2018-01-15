Privatization of PIA inevitable: Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD : Privatization minister Daniyal Aziz has said on Monday that it is inevitable to privatize Pakistan International Airline (PIA) as the state has bore at least Rs 325 billion worth of losses to keep the national afloat in operation.

While talking to the media in the federal capital, Aziz said that the government has resolved to privatize all the state-owned companies that are costing billions in losses.

He said that the economy is burdened by Rs 600 billion annually owing to loss-bearing companies which is why they are needed to be privatized. While talking about the national carrier, Aziz said that the government would treat assets of the airline and aviation section separately.

He criticised political opponents of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) by saying that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has double standards when it comes to privatization.

Orignally published by NNI