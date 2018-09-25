Privatisation of power sector a direct attack on Article 35A: KEA

Srinagar

Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) has strongly opposed the state government decision to privatise distribution of electricity in the state. The alliance has supported the strike call of power employees and threatened to intensify protests against the move.

KEA co-chairman Farooq Ahmed Dar at a press conference here strongly opposed the decision of the state government to privatise the power sector.

Stating that privatising the distribution of electricity in Jammu and Kashmir “is a direct attack on Article 35-A”, Dar demanded immediate revocation of this decision.

While terming the move as “anti-people”, he said that Kashmir being the conflict zone has suffered huge economic losses and “paying hefty amounts as power fee to private companies will add to our hardships”.

He said, “Privatization of power will not only affect poor people but will also hit the daily rated workers engaged in various government departments, who are being paid peanuts.”

KEA co-chairman said through privatisation of the power sector, the water resources of the State would be exploited further. “Already our water resources have been exploited since many years. But now with this step the power generated from the State will be supplied to other States while Kashmir will be left at the mercy of God,” he ad-

ded.

KEA also warned that in case Government won’t respect their genuine demands, they would come out on roads to stage protests.

KEA chairman Mohammad Yousuf Chapri, chief spokesman Mohammad Siduqe Ronga, vice chairman Ajaz Shahdhar, south city traders coordination committee senior vice president Umer Shafi,Shikara association president Haji Wali Mohammad, Bemina coordination committee president Mohammad Shafi, were among others present on the occasion.—GK

