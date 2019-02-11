FEDERAL Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noorul Haq Qadri has said he anticipates a further hike in Hajj expenses over the next few years alongside the gradual handing over of Hajj operations to private tour operators. Participating in a television programme on Sunday, he said Saudi Arabia wants total handing over of the entire Hajj operation by all countries to the private sector in a phased manner.

The Minister also justified decision of the Government to abolish Hajj subsidy that has resulted into over 60% increase in Hajj expenses this year and added that there was no concept of free Hajj in State of Medina. The statement of the Minister means that the Government is sticking to its highly unpopular move of increasing the Hajj expenses dramatically in just one go. His statement about free Hajj is uncalled-for as there was no demand for free Hajj by people of Pakistan and this favour is done to selected officials alone. But the Government cannot justify subsidy to any sector of the economy or any blue-eyed class if there is no subsidy for the religious obligation of Hajj, the expenses of which have gone up purely due to policies of the Government. If India, Bangladesh, Iran, Malaysia and Indonesia are subsidizing Hajj for their citizens why Pakistan should not? In fact, Hajj expenses can be reduced by almost fifty per cent if duration of stay of pilgrims in the holy land is reduced from the existing 40 days to 20 or less, which is quite possible if no vested interests are involved in airlifting of pilgrims and acquisition of accommodation for longer periods in Saudi Arabia. As for privatisation of Hajj, it is strange that instead of convincing Saudi Arabia to review its policy, the Government is thinking in terms of handing over the entire process to the private sector. But there is also possibility of reduction in Hajj expenses if it is privatised as for this year the private sector is offering to book pilgrims for less than three hundred thousand rupees. The Government should also talk to Saudi Arabia to eliminate the role of Muallims and other intermediaries who do nothing but receive hefty amounts for Hajj and Umra.

Share on: WhatsApp