Private stakeholders assure cooperation to Minister

Staff Repoter

A High-level meeting was held under the chair of provincial minister for health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid in the office of secretary specialized healthcare and medical education here today. All the private stakeholders of health sector assured minister health of their full cooperation in case of any possible untoward situation.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Pharmaceutical manufacturing association, CEOs of private medical colleges, owners of private hospitals and pharmacy chains, edhi and other stake holders.

Edhi ambulance service announced to hand over 150 ambulances to the health department to cope with any emergency. Secretary specialized healthcare and medical education Punjab Saqib Zafar and other senior officers were present on this occasion. Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said that the whole nation is looking towards Prime Minister Imran khan for the defense and solidarity of the country. She said that assurance of complete cooperation with health department Punjab by private sector in order to cope with any emergency is a good omen.

She said that all the hospitals of the province are on alert and life saving drugs and blood bags have also been made available, besides, senior medical experts, doctors have been deputed in all district headquarters and tehsil headquarters hospitals.

