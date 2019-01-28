Private sector to play role in 50 lacs low cost houses: Aleem Khan

Staff Reporter

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has called upon the private sector to come forward and play role in construction of 50 lacs low cost houses under Prime Minister’s Program.

He added that Imran Khan has determination to provide poor people their own houses and for this purpose concrete planning is being devised. Abdul Aleem Khan expressed these views while talking to the Members of Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) who called on him to appraise the working and issues they are facing. Abdul Aleem Khan said that for the first time in history in such huge number houses will be built at the same time for which a number of challenges would be faced.

He said that on the other hand in the housing and construction sector a lot of work to be done and especially in big cities work has already been started on the establishment of new by-laws which will support and secure the private investors.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that work on permission for construction of multi storey buildings would also be granted while on the pattern of Europe and America mortgage policy will also be implemented for house building finance so that uniform and secure policies could be ensured in housing sector. Senior Minister asked the members of ABAD to come forward and play their effective role the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme for low cost people and also share their experiences with government to resolve the issues of housing sector.

He said that collective meeting of Task Force and ABAD can play an effective role in breakthrough in New Pakistan Housing Scheme. Abdul Aleem Khan said that common man has great hopes with Imran Khan and especially with the housing program so we have to ensure fool proof arrangements in this regard and make untiring efforts to make this scheme a success. Senior Minister listened the problems of Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan and assured them his full cooperation.

In the meeting, Gohar Ejaz and other members of ABAD Akbar Sheikh, Ayoub Azhar, Sheraz Munnoo, Kamran Shuja and Sajid Saeed in their conversation informed the Senior Minister that they are in close contact with the government agencies but the issues are kept in delay for nothing. They also highlighted the problems being faced by the housing industry and also proposed their solution. They thanked Abdul Aleem Khan for giving time and assuring solution of their problems.

