Private sector should play role in enhancing skill development: Ingrid

Youth will be imparted int’l level training so that they could get better jobs

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

The country Director International Labour Organisation, Ingrid Christensen, addressing a workshop, highlighted various aspects pertaining to labourers’ plight in the country and stressed that private sector should play their due role in enhancing skill development.

She was addressing a workshp organised by International Labour Organization organized here on National Vocational Qualification Frameworks for higher Education and Vocational Skills in Pakistan with an aim to create employment opportunities for youth making them eligible through skills development.

The workshop was attended by the representatives of Ministry of Federal Education, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission, employees, labour organizations, and TVET sector.

First Secretary, delegation of the European Union to Pakistan Nicole Malpas said that ILO has contributed massively in transforming destiny of the workers.

The chief Employers Federation of Pakistan, Islamabad Chapter, M Akram, told the gathering that in today’s global economy, developing countries are facing various fundamental issue in enhancing labour productivity through standardized and internationally accepted skill model. This not only helps developing countries to sustain their position but also helps migration of skilled manpower to other countries.

Pakistan Workers Federation Secretary General Zahoor Awan emphasized upon imparting technical training to the youth to make them useful and self employed citizens.

Dr. Ismaeel, Higher Education Commission representative, presented overview of education sector both technical and formal education. Joint Secretary overseas Tassaduq Hussain Jadoon also discussed matters confronted to Pakistani migrants in search of jobs abroad.

During the workshop the stakeholders discussed the job opportunities for Pakistani youth in industries at national as well as international level.

It was decided that the youth will be imparted international level training so that they could get better jobs in local as well abroad industry.

The participants purposed recommendations to Task Force on Education and NAVTTC for provision of better skills development to youth.

It was said that the training of trainers is responsibility of private sector, and industry but they are not doing their job well. The technical sector in Pakistan is very weak as compared to regional and global level. It is a major challenge for Pakistan to adopt best global practices in provision of skills development.

The major agenda of the workshop was to oversee the linkages of country’s graduates with labour market.

At the end a comprehensive presentation was given by the ILO experts and Eng. C.M Muneer, skill development consultant.

