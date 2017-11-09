Private sector role vital for efficient employable skills

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Efficient employable skills and improved Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) is only possible through active involvement of private sector and close collaboration with public sector.

This opinion was developed in the joint TVET planning session of All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF), Board of Management Sundar Industrial Estate (BOM-SIE), TEVTA & PVTC.

The session was organized by the TVET Sector Support Programme, which is funded by the European Union, the Federal Republic of Germany and the Royal Norwegian Embassy, implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaftfür Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in close collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in coordination with BOM-SIE, provincial Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTAs) and private sector organizations.

Stakeholders from public and private sectors agreed to improve collaboration between SIE and training providers by joining hands to identify workforce needs of SIE members and designing and implementing demand driven training programs in SIE.

Moreover stakeholder agreed to collaborate for TVET advocacy and awareness, by providing strategic guidance regarding the implementation of the TVET reform, discuss policy issues and make the recommendations for improvements of the TVET sector.

Mr. Muhammad Asif Ali, President Board of Management Sundar Industrial Estate, welcomed the guests and appreciated the efforts of Government of Punjab especially by CM Punjab. Mr. Maaz Mahmood Vice President Board of Management Sundar Industrial Estate while opening the session highlighted the importance of cooperation between public and private sector for economic development through skills development.

Lt Col(R ) Rao Rashid Ali, Zonal Manager (Center) TEVTA welcomed the participation of SIE and APBF in TVET initiatives and offered to support in addressing workforce needs of SIE jointly.