Private sector plays huge part in country’s economy: Aisha

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha has said that Government of the Punjab has strived hard to create partnership with development partners and private sector, in order to promote efficacy in the design and implementation of an enabling business environment.

The government is constantly working to ensure that the needs of the business community are met. The private sector plays a huge part in contributing positively towards the economy, for this matter the government is committed to increasing transparency and efficiency in the administrative procedures as this will create an enabling environment for private sector development and uplift investor’s confidence, she added.

She expressed these views on Monday while addressing the exhibition on “Doing Business Reforms Initiatives” organized by Program Implementation Unit of Planning and Development Department Punjab at PC hotel Lahore. Chairman P&D Jahanzaib Khan, Secretary Iftakhar Ali Sahoo, world Bank’s country head Illangoo Wal, President LCCI Malik Tahir Javed , Executive Director Board of Investment Saleem Ranjha were also present at the occasion.

The minister said that we in the government would not lose momentum but give it a big push for reforms to happen and happen quickly. “It is a day for us to be proud of and to resolve further to take Pakistan further down the reform road and bring more investment and prosperity to the country.”

According to Dr Aisha the agenda of Ease of Doing Business is to simplify procedures, cut down costs and reduce time for operationalization and conducting business in Punjab. These initiatives will encourage investors to establish their business entities thus allowing the domestic industry to flourish which will generate economic activities and eventually lead to export led growth of the economy. “Competitive business environment will foster investments, which will in turn create quality jobs thereby elevating the socio economic status of the public,” said Dr. Pasha

In his welcome remarks, Mr. Jehanzeb Khan, Chairman, Planning & Development Board, spoke about the commitment Punjab government has towards improving the business environment of the province by facilitating domestic and foreign businesses. Creating a conducive environment for attracting investors will create direct and indirect jobs consequently leading to economic activity.

Mr. Khan said that to improve the business environment and create employment, the P&D Department had launched Punjab Jobs & Competitiveness (J&C) Program in collaboration with the World Bank Group. The program supports upgrading and development of industrial infrastructure through a private sector-led competitive process. Chairman P&D also appreciated the efforts of Program Implementation Unit of P&D Department in this regard which also serves as Doing Business Secretariat of the Punjab.

He said that it was imperative for Punjab and Sindh government to synergize their efforts in order to improve Pakistan’s ranking as this cannot be done single handedly due to the significant difference in weight age of each province. Mr. Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary P&D Department highlighted Punjab Government and World Bank’s 100 Days to Excellence in Doing Business Reform Plan has been achieved and are now prepared for implementing Sprint 2 in order to catch up to the pace of the rest of the world.

The exhibition was a means to communicate to the public and private sector about the reforms implemented under the Ease of Doing Business project. For this matter, rather than following the conventional norm of setting up stalls, Planning & Development Department displayed the reforms through pictorial and graphical images in a closed tunnel.

The reforms displayed were operationalization of business registration portal which reduces time and cost as the need to visit multiple offices has been eliminated. In order to obtain a building permit, the number of days has been reduced from 60 to 20 days.