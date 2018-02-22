Private sector playing vital role in social development: Zubair

Sindh Governor Mohammed Zubair has said that private sector is playing an active role in the provision of education and health facilities as well as in the development of the social sector.

He said that the Rotary Club is at the top of the list in this regard.

The Governor said this while talking to a delegation led by chairman of Rotary Foundation Paul Netzel here at Governor House, said a statement issued on Tuesday.

He said that the services of the club in eradication of the polio virus are appreciable.

Governor Zubair said that the government will continue to cooperate with with the Rotary Club and other non-governmental organizations working in social sector for the betterment of the people.

He said that the role of the Club in education and health sectors is also commendable.

On the occasion, chairman of Rotary Foundation Paul Netzel said that his institution is taking measures to further increase the provision of health and education facilities in the province.

He, also, lauded the cooperation of government in eradicating the polio virus.

Aziz Memon, Awais Hari,Irfan Qurashi, Raes Ahmad Khan, Saleem Rao, Ali Hafeez, Dr.Mansoor ul Haq and others were also present on the occasion.—APP

