Private schoolteachers demand raise in salaries

Private Schoolteacher Association on Thursday demanded of the authority concerned to settle the low wage issue of teachers serving at private educational institutes in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

They were of the view that the private schoolteachers continuously suffering from underpayment despite their higher qualification and hard work at the institutes, as comparatively to their excessive work and duty.

Sumera Ambreen, a private schoolteacher said that she worked for long hours in very hectic situation, but she gets very meagre salary.

She said that salary levels were not enough to guarantee a middle-class teacher to meet both ends and it was extremely difficult to survive with having such low amount. “Teaching is full time job and other than school duty we have to prepare home work at home as well”, she said. She said that teachers have a right to have handsome salary package to live a honorable life and demanded their salary issue must be resolved.

Robina Khalid, a social activist said that most of the teachers at private educational institutions get lower salaries than the minimum wages fixed by government from the unskilled labourers, which is extremely sad. She said that in order to determine the salaries of private schoolteachers there was a need for proper legislation and implementation of existing rules and regulations.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp