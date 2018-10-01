Private schools looting masses: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan on Monday hint to carry out the forensic audit of the famous private school.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan heard the case pertaining to high fees by private schools.

Private schools are looting masses under name of facilities, remarked CJP. Chief Justice of Pakistan asked private schools to present fee structure.

Counsel of the private schools informed the apex court that increment in fees is subject to the approval of the registration authority.

CJP asked who regulates the private schools, why not we should carry out the forensic audit of the schools? said CJP. Public education system has collapsed due to wrong policies, CJP remarked.

Earlier on September 18, the Apex Court of Pakistan decided to club cases pertaining to private schools pending in high courts and the supreme court. The top court also ordered that notices be issued to private schools for increasing fee.

Declaring the case maintainable, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar made eight private schools a party to the case. “The schools have to defend themselves,” the top judge remarked.

