Private schools in residential areas to be shut down

Staff Reporter

The Sindh Building Control Authority on Monday issued notices to all schools operating in residential areas of Karachi to wind up their operations within a month’s time.

The authority has sprung into action and called for all private firms and schools setup in residential areas to shut up shop.

The notice issued states, “The use of residential areas to operate schools or companies is a crime.

All schools and companies must cease operations in these areas.”

“To lease a residential property and then use it for commercial purposes is strictly proscribed,” it further adds.

The provincial building authority has also said that at the end of the stipulated period, strict action will be taken against all violators.

On October 29, the Chaklala Cantonment Board had issued final notices to nearly 261 educational institutions to end illegal commercial activities in residential areas in Rawalpindi.

According to an official, CCB on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer Malik Ishaq had issued notices to the educational institutions directing them to shift from residential areas till December 31, 2021. He has said that the notices were issued on the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

