Private schools challenge SC verdict

A number of upscale private schools have challenged the Dec 13, 2018 verdict of the Supreme Court pertaining to cutting down tuition fee by 20 per cent.

As per details, two separate petitions seeking review of the earlier order were filed by the Beacon House School System and City Schools (Pvt) Ltd through their legal counsel Hamid Khan and Ayesha Hamid. Several other private schools have also moved similar petitions before the apex court against its decision.

On Dec 13 last year, the then Chief Justice Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered all private schools across Pakistan to cut down their fees while instructing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to freeze the accounts of at least two schools while further giving orders to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to initiate investigation against both the schools.—INP

