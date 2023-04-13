Private schools announce Eidul Fitr 2023 holidays

LAHORE – Private schools in Lahore have announced Eidul Fitr 2023 holidays, said a notification on Thursday.

According to the announcement by the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APSF), the Eid holidays will be observed from April 21 (Friday) to 24 (Monday).

The schools will reopen on April 25, it added.

The federal government has also announced the disbursement of salaries, and pensions in advance to all serving and retired government servants on account of Eid.

However, Punjab School Education Department has yet to announce the Eid holidays.