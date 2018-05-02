Private Hajj scheme, services strictly monitored: HOAP

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

The central and provincial officials of the Hajj organizers association of Pakistan has said on Tuesday that Saudi Arab Hajj authorities have applauded the best services of Pakistani private Hajj companies during last Hajj years.

The central chairman of HOAP, Mirza Khan Khelji, HOAP KP regional chairman Faisal Saburi, HOAP Fata chairman Pir Aqil Shah and senior representative of HOAP Haji Masood Khan Shinwari while talking mediamen said and demanded the ministry of religious affairs and inter-faith harmony (MORA) to encourage the private Hajj quota holders companies by increasing their Hajj quota.

The representatives said that if the private Hajj quota holder companies were providing excellent Hajj services to its pilgrims then there was no need to decrease and deduct their Hajj quota. Private Hajj services and performance of the Pakistani private Hajj companies have been strictly monitoring by Saudi Hajj authorities and the MORA personnel during Hajj days. HOAP’s officials stated

The officials said that authorities have black listed some poor and bad performance private Hajj companies. They said that Pakistani Hajj companies prepare and provide Hajj packages after holding discussion with the authorities of MORA and receive payments of what was being mentioned in the Hajj package from the private Hajj scheme pilgrims.

The HOAP central and provincial leaders said that due to best Hajj services and successful Hajj operations of Pakistani private Hajj companies from last years, Pakistan has come on 2nd position after Malaysia and Indonesia.