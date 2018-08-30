Prisons Department to transfer 82 officials

Sindh Prisons Department Deputy Inspector General Nasir Aftab has decided to transfer 82 officials as well as construct new jails to accommodate prisoners.

According to DIG Nasir Aftab, as many as 82 officers of Grade-15 will be transferred in the first phase. Some of them have been serving in Karachi’s Central Jail for the last three decades.

Authorities have recently found it difficult to accommodate prisoners in the four jails of Karachi and decided to construct new buildings for suspects on trial.

According to a 2018 Nacta report, the maximum number of prisoners Sindh’s 26 prions can hold is 12,245. However, as many as 18,998 were said to be in jails when the report was released earlier this year.—NNI

