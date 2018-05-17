Prisoners get solar system at advent of Ramazan

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

The prisoners at Central Jail get solar system comprising solar panels, batteries and fans in order to facilitate them. Keeping in mind Ramazan, sizzling summer and frequent power cuts the Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Cooperative Societies and Provincial President PML (Q) Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail provided the facilities to jail inmates here. PML (Q) leader Mullah Hayat Mandokhail handed over the solar items to Superintendent Jail Asif Butt, Assistant Superintendent Rafiq Kakar and Assistant Superintendent Dur Muhammad Mandokhail on Wednesday. Party leaders Muhammad Rahim Mandokhail, Quttab Khan Mandokhail, Baitullah, Saddam Hussain, Rehmatullah and Wazir Khan were also present on the occasion.

“The system once operational, it is expected to reduce the jail’s energy needs to a large extent,” adding Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail was committed to ensure the provision of basic facilities to common citizens as well as those behind the bars.