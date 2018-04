Jammu

A prisoner was attacked by a fellow inmate with an iron rod inside Kathua District Jail on Saturday. The Jammu and Kashmir Police said the victim was shifted to a hospital.

Dilshad Hussain was attacked by Saddam Hussain, police identified the prisoners. Dilshad Hussain was shifted to Jammu Medical College Hospital for specialised treatment after doctors at Kathua hospital referred him. A case was registered.—RK.