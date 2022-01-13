Prisoner in Pakistani jail wins scholarship to become Chartered Accountant

KARACHI – An inmate in Karachi central jail, who is serving his life sentence for past 11 years in a murder case, managed to win Rs1 million scholarship to pursue higher studies.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has awarded the scholarship to Naeem Shah on the basis of his outstanding achievement in intermediate exams 2021.

A police official told media that Shah resumed his studies while in prison. He gave his matriculation exams and then undertook intermediate examination, in which he secured position among top 20 students.

He added that intimate had sent an application to ICAP for scholarship after his Intermediate results. Shah requested the institution to give him a chance to become a Chartered Accountant for higher studies.

In response, ICAP said: “…based on your academic performance in HSSC Results; you fulfill the eligibility criteria for the Edhi CA Talent Scholarship Program”.

Senior Superintendent of Central Jail Muhammad Hassan Sehto said that Naeem Shah showed good manners whilst in jail and spent most of his time studying instead of engaging in talks with other prisoners.

The jail authorities have vowed to provide Naeem Shah with all possible help in his studies.