Priority of BOI for providing ease on doing of business with modern facilities in SEZs

Islamabad

Priority of Board of Investment (BOI) would provide ease on doing of business with all modern facilities for foreign investor in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to enhance the country’s revenue.

The delegation of Chinese experts headed by China International Engineering Consultant Corporation (CIECC) Du Zhenli has held the workshop and meeting in different cities including Karachi, Lahore for reviewing and negotiating on future investment opportunities in Pakistan, Spokesman of Board of Investment (BOI) Shahjhan Shah told APP here on Wednesday.

Chinese were investing US$62 billion in CPEC infrastructure and power, he further said. Spokesman of BOI said in wake of the decisions taken during 6th JCC held in Beijing in December, 2016,a delegation of Chinese experts were visiting Pakistan to conduct trainings and workshops in context of SEZs.

Chinese experts and investors have visited Pakistan for searching new trade avenues and to explore investment opportunities in Special Economic Industrial Zones (SEZs) in all four provinces of the country.

The experts discussed and gave detailed briefing on the successful models of Economic Zones in China besides sharing their expertise with representatives of provincial government officials, he said.

He said the visit of Chinese experts was significant as they would determine it’s potential for becoming SEZs and Priority Special Economic Zone (PSEZ).

These workshops were being organized by Board of Investment (BoI), he added. He said the CIECC was a state-owned consulting firm that would carry the final recommendations from its meetings in Pakistan back to the National Development Reform Commission (NDRC) in Beijing.

BOI Spokesman said the first round of consultations with Provincial Authorities was in Karachi. Replying to a question, he said the Chinese delegation came to “Share the experience of development of Industrial Parks” with local counterparts in Pakistan.

Shahjhan said the team of Chinese experts visited Dhabeji Special Economic Zone on 13th October, 2017, which was high on the agenda of Pakistan and China to make it part of the multi-billion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the zone would be developed over an area of 1,000 acres having strategic importance of close of Seaport, Airport and Road and Rail network.—APP