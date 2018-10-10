Printing Press Punjab can be closed if it not improves its performance: Punjab Min.

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal visited Govt. Printing Press Punjab Lahore today. He inspected binding section, press room, rotary section and other departments of the printing press. Provincial Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the institute and showed displeasure over the bad situation of the cleanliness.

On not receiving satisfactory answer about the performance of the printing press, Provincial Minister expressed displeasure over it. Provincial Minister also checked attendance register and asked about the duties of officers and officials of the printing press. Provincial Minister ordered to install bio-metric system immediately and directed that whole staff will mark their attendance through this system.

He said that the budget of the institute is Rs.21 crore while it has done work only of Rs.11 crore, this situation is deplorable. He said resources are the trust of the nation and it will not be allowed to waste the resources. This institute can be closed if it not improved its performance.

We will not allow to make this institute white elephant. Today is a era of technology but the printing press is using traditional ways which is intolerable. He directed to use latest technology in the institute to enhance its capabilities. Punjab government is revamping all the government departments with the use of latest technology so that these departments can serve better to the people.

Only those will remain in the departments who will work with dedication and commitment. We are the trustee of the wealth of the nation and make it ensure that these resources use only for the welfare of the people. The Provincial Minister was briefed about the structure, working and performance of the printing press.

