Printing of ballot papers begins under supervision of Army

ISLAMABAD : With the general elections less a month away, the process of printing ballot papers for the polls began on Sunday as per schedule.

More than 210 million ballot papers will be printed for the polls at a cost of Rs2 billion. All arrangements have been finalized in this regard.

The printing work will be done under the supervision of army in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 85307 polling stations across the country for the forthcoming polls.

According to the Election Commission, the number of the polling stations set up for the election 2018 are 15000 more than to the previous election 2013.

ECP has set up 47813 polling stations in Punjab, 17813 in Sindh, 12634 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4420 in Balochistan, 1986 in FATA, FR, and 797 in Islamabad.