Principal sent to jail

Schoolchildren, teacher’s electrocution

Balakot

The accused principal of the private school for electrocuted to death of four persons has sent to jail after completion of judicial remand of one day.

According to the details, private school principal Mujahid Hussain Shah who was interrogated by the Balakot police during one-day judicial remand and presented him before the court where he was sent to jail by the judicial magistrate after completion of remand period.

During the investigation the Mujahid Hussain Shah told police that the incident took place owing to the negligence of the Wapda, he along with the residents of surrounding vicinity of the school has given application to the Wapda for the shifting of electricity transmission line.

While talking to media SHO Balalkot Police Station Shahjahan Khan said that the other accused of the death of four persons, SDO Wapda Mansoor Ahmed has got the Bail Before Arrest (BBA), we are investigating that who else from the school or Wapda is involved in the instance.

He further said that we would not spare the persons involved in such a terrible happening.

Federal Minister for Water and Power Omer Ayub also took the notice of accident and death of four people and ordered an inquiry; in his condolence messages to the bereaved families he expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the three students and one teacher.

Omer Ayub also prayed to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

It is worth mentioning here that on Tuesday morning three schoolchildren and a teacher were electrocuted to death when unfortunately despite using the bamboo or baton the they used an iron rod for lifting the flag which touched a High Tension (HT) electricity transmission line passing overhead of the school building.—APP

