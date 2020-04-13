Princess Beatrice, Mozzi to halt wedding amid Covid-19

LONDON Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli seem to be in a rather tough spot in regards to beginning their new chapter in life. From having to downsize their engagement party due to Prince Andrew’s scandal with Jeffrey Epstein, to having to put off their wedding date due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to Canada. It seems the couple cannot catch a break for another curveball as now, COVID-19 has hit their plans right in the nose. The Daily Mail revealed in a new report which states that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli have a “much larger affair” in mind regarding their wedding plans. The source was quoted saying, “as the granddaughter of the Queen, it seems unfair that Bea would have had to hide her nuptials from the public when her younger sister Eugenie did not have to. Eugenie’s wedding was televised and watched by three million viewers in the UK alone.”—Agencies