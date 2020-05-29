Prince William, royal friend donate £1m to Oxford University

London

Huge Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster and a close friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton, has made a huge donation to Oxford University which is carrying out research into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, the seventh Duke of Westminster has provided a donation of £1million to boost the university’s funding.

Local media reported that the Duke is the Godfather of Prince George, the son of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The grant will be used for the research which examines COVID-19’s effect on a host of areas from anxiety and stress to people being disconnected from their social, family and work lives.

In a statement, the Duke said “Mental health can affect anyone, anywhere. This crisis presents new and difficult challenges to so many people; whether that’s clinicians and key workers on the front line, grieving families, children struggling to understand social isolation, or anyone already suffering from anxiety or other mental health issues.”—AP