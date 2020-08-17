Prince William furious over Harry

Web Desk

Prince Harry and William’s dispute seems to be only getting worse as time passes by. As per the latest intel, the two brothers are letting their past differences and the geographical distance get between their relationship as they are now barely on speaking terms. Omid Scobie, one of the co-writers of Finding Freedom, recently said in an interview that aired of True Royalty TV that their rift will take a considerable amount of time to heal. “I think the distance between the brothers grew wider and wider. That’s really going to take some time to heal,” he said. According to the writer, the second in line to the throne is also enraged with the couple’s decision to go public with internal family matters that eventually tarnished the reputation of the royals.