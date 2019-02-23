Prince visit

It was a great visit of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. PM Imran Khan warmly welcomed Muhammad Bin Salman at the airport. Imran Khan drove the car and Saudi Crown was sitting beside him. It was great to see that PM can drive the car and did not hesitate at all. I must say that it was a great welcome by Pakistan to Saudi Crown Prince. In this visit of Saudi Crown Prince, important agreements signed in different sectors from both sides. Saudi Arabia signed agreements for 20 Billion dollars in the first phase for projects in various categories. This is good sign for Pakistan that we are now going towards economic stability and moving with good mindset.

In the meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, Imran Khan requested MBS that Saudi Arabia may treat Pakistani labour as Saudi citizens and further PM said that it is a request to release Pakistani prisoners who are in Saudi jails for ordinary crimes. Thanks to Saudi Arabia which agreed to release Pakistani prisoners. Muhammad Bin Salman also met President Arif Alvi and Chief of Army Staff. In Islamabad, President Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e- Pakistan to the Crown Prince. Overall this visit of Saudi Crown was really great and showed positivity. We are all hoping to see the better future of Pakistan.

ABDUL WADOOD

Lahore

Share on: WhatsApp