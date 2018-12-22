Prince Talal passes away

Jeddah

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz passed away on Saturday, family members and Saudi media said on Twitter.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his son Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal on the social media channel on Saturday. He said that the family would be accepting condolences from Sunday until Tuesday between sunset and evening prayers.

He also said prayers will be held on Sunday afternoon at the Imam Turki Grand Mosque in Riyadh, reports Arab news.

Prince Talal, the brother of King Salman and father of Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, served as Minister of Communications and Minister of Finance and National Economy in the 1950s and 60s, and held other various positions.

