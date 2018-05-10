Prince Salman’s Israeli narrative?

Syed Qamar Afzal Rizvi

Israel has a ‘right’ to a homeland alongside the Palestinians, Saudi Arabia’s influential crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman(MBS), said recently in an interview with US magazine The Atlantic. Asked whether the “Jewish people have a right to a nation-state in at least part of their ancestral homeland,” bin Salman said: “I believe the Palestinians and the Israelis have the right to have their own land. Though Saudi King Salman reaffirmed his nation’s support for the Palestinians in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, state media said April 03, after his son and heir apparent said Israel has a ‘right’ to a homeland, the vibes of misunderstanding are aired in both the western and Muslim media about Prince Salman’s oafish narrative about Israel.

Riyadh has sponsored an initiative supporting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since 2002, but Salman is the first senior official to explicitly acknowledge Israel’s right to any territory in the region. In the same interview the 32 year old heir to the Saudi throne declared: ‘I believe that each people, anywhere, has a right to live in their peaceful nation.’ Bin Salman also said that while his country has ‘religious concerns’ about the holy mosque in Jerusalem and the rights of Palestinians, it has no objection “against any other people”. “I believe the Palestinians and the Israelis have the right to have their own land. But we have to have a peace agreement to assure the stability for everyone and to have normal relations.” Top Israeli and Saudi Arabian officials reportedly held a series of secret meetings in Cairo last week, ahead of US President Donald Trump’s expected unveiling of his long-awaited Middle East peace plan.

According to a report on Israel’s Channel 10 news, a Palestinian Authority official told an Arabic news site on Friday that Egyptian officials were mediating talks that he described as ‘significant development’ in the slowly warming ties between Jerusalem and Riyadh, a trend that he said was undermining the authority of the Ramallah-based Palestinian government. As for the Israelis, why should the Saudis buy the cows if they get the milk for free?” is what many experts concluded after examining the prospects for Riyadh establishing formal relations with Jerusalem in exchange for military assistance. Noting the numerous domestic and external challenges that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is already facing, others wondered why would he add another destabilising factor into the mix by recognizing Israel.

Until now, Mohammed bin Salman has been good news for Israel and the United States, as his firm anti-Iranian positions make him an important partner – and not only in the struggle against Iran. Bin Salman agrees with America on the need to thwart Russian influence in the region; to topple President Bashar Assads regime in Syria; and to act firmly against IS and other radical organizations, from the Muslim Brotherhood to Hezbollah. Iran is consolidating its sphere of influence through Iraq, Syria and Lebanon towards the Mediterranean, and notably in Yemen also .With the 2011 so-called Arab Spring uprisings against authoritarian regimes in the region, Iranian officials looked out over a jagged field of conflicting loyalties, and tendencies towards conflict. Whether in desperation or a calculated drive to improve their situation, countless groups have opened their palms to Iranian assistance.

In Bahrain and Yemen, channels of assistance were opened up reaching all the way to Tehran. While Saudi Arabia was successful in stopping these channels from flowing to Bahrain, in Yemen it was far less successful. In Yemen, on Saudi Arabia’s southern border, Iran has provided the essential support to the Houthi rebels to maintain their struggle against the authoritarian Yemeni government, and caused instability on the Kingdom’s border. Saudi Arabia is engaged in a brutal campaign in support of the Yemeni government. Saudi Arabia is proving and spreading anti-Iranian awareness amongst its Arab allies. Saudi Arabia is proving increasingly capable and justified in spreading anti-Iranian awareness amongst its Arab allies. And, on the international front, MBS’s escalation with Iran could spin out of his control. Despite its recent weapons purchases from the US, Saudi Arabia would still be outmatched in a military confrontation with Iran.

And yet the impression built in the western media reflects whatever may be happening behind the scenes, a complex system of public signalling is under way between Saudi Arabia and Israel. And Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent comments to US magazine The Atlantic should be seen very much in this light. However, many might argue that the Saudi-sponsored Arab Peace Initiative – a regional peace plan which dates back some 16 years – really marked a turning point in the Saudi outlook. It offered a full peace to Israel providing a variety of issues were resolved: return to pre-1967 ceasefire lines; a just resolution of the refugee problem; and a Palestinian capital in east Jerusalem.

MBS’s hardnosed political style also has international implications. For starters, he has taken an increasingly tough line against Iran and that country’s regional ambitions, thus exacerbating the Sunni-Shia divide. MBS’s approach – which includes ill-informed statements comparing the Iranian regime to Nazi Germany – has the support of other Sunni countries such as Egypt and Jordan, and from US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. But it hardly bodes well for the region’s stability.

The real irony is that the Saudi-Iranian tussle to dominate the region, has done great damage to the Palestinian freedom cause. Israel has been tactfully exploiting this political cleavage- between the two Islamic powers of the region- thereby making an unwarranted escape from entering into a meaningful Israeli-Palestinian dialogue.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum-analyst based in Karachi, is a member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies.