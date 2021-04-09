Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, passes away

Prince Philip, the husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, has died at age 99 at Windsor Castle on Friday.

The longest-serving consort of any British monarch died more than three weeks after he was discharged from a London hospital for treatment for an infection and to have a heart surgery.

Prince Philip, who was a former naval officer, spent more seven decades with the Queen as he married into the royal family in 1947, five years before the Queen ascended to the throne.

The Buckingham Palace has not disclosed the cause of his death.

The palace in a statement said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.”

“His Royal Highness passes away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The royal family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.“

It added “further announcements” will be made in “due course”.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

The royal family was preparing to celebrate deceased prince’s 100th birthday on June 10.

Prince Philip is survived by the Queen and their children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Philip was shifted to hospital on February 17 after his health condition deteriorated at Windsor Castle, where he and the Queen have been living during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He was discharged on March 16 after a four weeks

Prince Philip, who is also known for his humorous nature, retired from public duties in 2017.